T-Mobile customers may get their Galaxy S8s early

Ariel Nunez/CNET

Samsung's new flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, is supposed to hit shelves April 21, but T-Mobile customers who preorder may have a shot at getting their hands on it a little early.

T-Mobile is alerting Galaxy S8 preorder customers via text message that the carrier plans to begin shipping devices on April 19, two days before the official release, according to a report by blog TmoNew.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

But the company has a track record of shipping out high-profile smartphones ahead of their official release dates. The tactic plays into its strategy of defining itself as a "rebel" carrier that flaunts the rules as it takes on bigger rivals Verizon and AT&T.