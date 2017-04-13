T-Mobile customers may get their Galaxy S8s early

T-Mobile is telling customers preordering Samsung's Galaxy S8 that it will ship the phones two days before they hit shelves, according to a report.

Samsung's Galaxy S8, the newest device in its top-selling phone line, is set for release April 21.

Samsung's new flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, is supposed to hit shelves April 21, but T-Mobile customers who preorder may have a shot at getting their hands on it a little early.

T-Mobile is alerting Galaxy S8 preorder customers via text message that the carrier plans to begin shipping devices on April 19, two days before the official release, according to a report by blog TmoNew.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

But the company has a track record of shipping out high-profile smartphones ahead of their official release dates. The tactic plays into its strategy of defining itself as a "rebel" carrier that flaunts the rules as it takes on bigger rivals Verizon and AT&T.

