T-Mobile and Sprint could merge as soon as this weekend

Third time's a charm?
Sprint and T-Mobile, the third- and fourth-largest US carriers, could merge as soon as this weekend, according to a new report by The New York Times. As of yesterday, the acquisition was expected to close some time early next week.
This is the third time that T-Mobile and Sprint have attempted a merger. If successful, it would put the newly combined company behind Verizon to become the country's second-largest carrier. AT&T would effectively fall to third -- or last -- place in terms of customer count.
Read more about the possible Sprint-T-Mobile merger here.
Sprint declined to comment on this story. T-Mobile did not respond to a request for comment.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.