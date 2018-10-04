Sylvester Stallone reveals John Rambo is a cowboy in Rambo 5

John Rambo is known for many things, but riding the range was never one of them. Yet in Rambo 5, the legendary action hero and Vietnam vet will be saddling up for justice, according to two photos star Sylvester Stallone shared on Tuesday.

"Tonight we start filming," Stallone wrote in a picture that shows him in a cowboy hat and pulling on work gloves.

That cowboy look isn't just a costume. In what will be the fifth film in the series, Rambo is working on a ranch when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, and he must cross the US-Mexican border and fight one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels to get her back, Deadline reported earlier this year.

The second photo shows a guy who's apparently Stallone again, but with a hat pulled down over his eyes so you can't really tell, mounted on a horse and wearing a black cowboy hat and duster coat.

"Comes a Horseman Wild and Free," Stallone wrote in the Instagram caption, apparently quoting the 1972 Gordon Lightfoot song, Don Quixote.

John Rambo is a fictional Vietnam vet and former P.O.W. whose name has become shorthand for an aggressive and often reckless person. The character was introduced in David Morrell's 1972 novel First Blood, which became the first Rambo movie in 1982. Stallone reprised the character in 1985's Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III in 1988 and Rambo in 2008. Stallone, now 72, was 36 when he first played the character.

Filming for Rambo 5 is taking place in Bulgaria, and no official title or release date have been announced.