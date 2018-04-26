Is your car in need of a quick aftermarket upgrade? Roadshow and Hudly have got you covered!

We're going to giving away some awesome HUD (Head-Up Display) gear. You can get directions, check car diagnostics and control your music, all without losing concentration on the road!

The two winners will receive a Hudly Wireless Head-Up Display worth $300 that can be added to their vehicles. This device is compatible with iOS and most Android devices (excluding Nexus and Pixel models), and uses a 12V cigarette lighter socket as energy source, making it compatible for most cars.

To enter this giveaway, you simply have to read the rules carefully and fill out the below form. Don't forget to accept our terms and conditions.

Feeling extra lucky? You'll receive a personal link after signing up, which you can send on to your friends. You'll receive five additional entries for each one that enters the giveaway using your referral link. You'll also receive additional entries if you follow us on social media. Good luck!