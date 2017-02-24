Crave more sexy emojis? You're not alone

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Has your life been invaded by emojis?

Do you find yourself struggling to decipher between the happy one with the tongue out and the happy one that just looks like it's had too much to drink?

Have you started thinking in emoji?

I only ask because of a survey that's just planted itself before my eyes. It makes startling claims about this symbolic form of communication.

Of the 1,000 Americans aged 18 and over surveyed on February 7, 13 percent insisted there just weren't enough sexy emojis in the world.

It's unclear whether there's a need for one that says "Whenever I see you, my eyes spin uncontrollably and my mouths dribbles as it did shortly after birth."

The survey doesn't mention whether these desperate 13 percent crave the emoji for "I'm hot to trot, but not to canter."

You'll be swiftly wanting to get past all this symbolic sex talk and get to other results from this "2017 State of Emoji National Survey" by MojiLaLa, a company that claims it "allows you to freely express yourself through every kind of expression and emotion."

Well, 29 percent of people don't want government officials using emoji. Which appears to suggest that 71 percent find it fine and dandy.

92 percent of millennials say they regularly use emojis, and women are 16 percent more likely to use them than men.

Which other emojis do Americans wish existed besides the sexy kind? For women, it's a finger-snapping emoji, and for men it's a beer can.

This might, to cultural anthropologists, indicate the emoji conversation many people want to have goes something like this:

Woman: Hey, come here when I tell you to.

Man: But I'm happy sitting here just having my beer.

