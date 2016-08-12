Man chops down tree to steal bike, surveillance footage shows

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image CCTV News/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

In the annals of ingenuity, this man might have a place.

Which doesn't mean it's a good thing.

His actions, though, fall into the realm of "who would ever think of doing that?"

For here is surveillance footage taken in Changsha City, China and helpfully posted to YouTube.

What we see is a man attracted to a bike that is chained to a tree.

As the action unfolds, we appreciate that he covets the bike.

It's not so easy to steal a bike that's chained to a tree, I imagine.

It's made much easier, however, if you happen to have a saw handy.

And so it is that the man grabs what appears to be a hacksaw and chops the tree down.

He does this with a ruthless efficiency that suggests he might have even done this before.

Having secured the bike, he loads it onto his motorbike.

The tree, meanwhile, lies forlorn, yet again wondering what environmental outrages man will sink to.

Of course, it's possible that this is merely footage concocted to make hundreds of thousands of people watch on YouTube.

However, a local might recognize this handyman and report him to the authorities.

I suspect some might wish he's never allowed to use tools again.