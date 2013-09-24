Surface gets upgrades, new accessories

CNET Update skims the Surfaces:
In this episode of Update:
- Learn what's new with the Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2, arriving October 22.
- See how Microsoft improved the Surface keyboard covers, and get a look at the new docking station.
- Ponder the fate of BlackBerry as it plans to go private and sell itself for $4.7B, which is less money than what Apple made in iPhone sales this weekend.
Subscribe:
iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.