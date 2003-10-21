SupportSoft tinkers with tech support

Software maker SupportSoft introduced on Monday a new version of its technology trouble-shooting applications, which are aimed at helping businesses resolve computer problems employees and customers report. The updated software adds online chat tools for call center and help desk staff, SupportSoft said. Another new feature is the ability for technical support staff to remotely control and apply patches and other fixes to users' machines via the Web, the Redwood City, Calif.-based company said.

SupportSoft said demand for its products is growing, as companies look to slash the cost of maintaining and servicing their computer infrastructure. The company reported a 22 percent hike in third-quarter revenue on higher profits last week. Customers include Comcast, Lockheed Martin and Time Warner Cable.