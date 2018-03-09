Zoinks! Rev up the Mystery Machine, because Dean and Sam Winchester are about to meet up with the Scooby Gang.

Nearly a year ago, it was announced that the CW drama "Supernatural," starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, would be crossing over into the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, and now the episode is almost here. On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly revealed some details about the upcoming meeting of the ghostbusting teams, and jinkies, it looks pretty awesome.

Things start out, apparently, with Dean wrestling a stuffed dinosaur that's come to life, and being rewarded with a magical TV that sucks the brothers into an old episode of "Scooby-Doo." Turns out the show was Dean's favorite childhood cartoon, so his knowledge of the show will come in handy. And yes, Dean is even seen holding hands with Daphne, who broke more than a few hearts of kids who grew up watching the show.

The two join forces with Daphne, Fred and crew to tackle a mystery that's a lot more mature than your typical rip-the-rubber-mask-off-the-gardener Scooby plot.

"It gets pretty dark." "Supernatural" showrunner Robert Singer told EW. "There are things you wouldn't see in a regular Scooby-Doo cartoon."

Ruh-roh!

The episode, dubbed "Scoobynatural," airs March 29 on the CW.