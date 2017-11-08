SuperheroApplicationQuestions hashtag takes care of business

Need a job? Maybe a super job? Are you fond of capes and talking to fish?
On Tuesday, @GooglyTags challenged Twitter users to use the hashtag #SuperheroApplicationQuestions and suggest job application questions that might be posed to aspiring superheroes. The game was off faster than a speeding bullet, and it quickly became clear it's not easy to get hired as a hero.
Your family and early days are important.
Have you kept good records?
Some questions are multiple choice.
Fashion matters.
Think a lot about your preferred role.
Do you have multiple diverse talents?
Batman probably won't be applying.
