SuperheroApplicationQuestions hashtag takes care of business

Need a job? Maybe a super job? Are you fond of capes and talking to fish?

On Tuesday, @GooglyTags challenged Twitter users to use the hashtag #SuperheroApplicationQuestions and suggest job application questions that might be posed to aspiring superheroes. The game was off faster than a speeding bullet, and it quickly became clear it's not easy to get hired as a hero.

Your family and early days are important.

Are your parents alive? If yes, how long do you think that’ll hold up? #SuperheroApplicationQuestions pic.twitter.com/jbB9eXLcpZ — Ziggy (@mrjafri) November 7, 2017

Have you kept good records?

What was the estimated cost of the damage done to public property on your last super mission?#SuperheroApplicationQuestions — Christine WhySoBlue? (@googlygirl98) November 7, 2017

#SuperheroApplicationQuestions just how many tall buildings are you able to leap in a single bound.

Please give an exact amount — BDayCocoaGoddess🎂 (@Crystallily73) November 7, 2017

Date of Birth: ___

Date of Death: ___

Date of Resurrection: ___ #SuperheroApplicationQuestions — Ken Cox (@KennethRyanCox) November 7, 2017

How many bounds does it take you to leap over a tall building in inclement weather #SuperheroApplicationQuestions pic.twitter.com/IJ2bfXljTi — Kristen Fitzgerald (@klf113) November 7, 2017

Some questions are multiple choice.

The white house has been taken over, Do you

A: Save the President? Or

B: kneel before Zod? #SuperheroApplicationQuestions — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) November 7, 2017

Fashion matters.

Can you put on glasses and look like an entirely different person?#SuperheroApplicationQuestions — Nathan Dunn (@DunnsCap) November 7, 2017

Think a lot about your preferred role.

#SuperheroApplicationQuestions

Do you see yourself more as a hero or a sidekick? pic.twitter.com/vWzLeiF51s — Writerlike🌎 (@writerlike1) November 7, 2017

Do you have multiple diverse talents?

Batman probably won't be applying.