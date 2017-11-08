CNET también está disponible en español.

#SuperheroApplicationQuestions hashtag takes care of business

You might want a job, but are you willing to wear a cape to get it? And how do you feel about spandex?

Need a job? Maybe a super job? Are you fond of capes and talking to fish? 

On Tuesday, @GooglyTags challenged Twitter users to use the hashtag #SuperheroApplicationQuestions and suggest job application questions that might be posed to aspiring superheroes. The game was off faster than a speeding bullet, and it quickly became clear it's not easy to get hired as a hero.

Your family and early days are important.

Have you kept good records?

Some questions are multiple choice.

Fashion matters.

Think a lot about your preferred role.

Do you have multiple diverse talents?

Batman probably won't be applying.

