Wonder Woman won't be the only female DC Comics superhero on the big screen. It looks like Supergirl is getting her own Warner Bros. movie.

Oren Uziel, who wrote The Cloverfield Paradox and 22 Jump Street, is attached to the script, but there's not much more information in Deadline's Monday announcement that Supergirl is joining Warner Bros' DC Cinematic Universe. No director, producer or cast have been named.

DC Comics and Warner Bros. have an incredible lineup of superheroes hitting the big screen this year and next.

Director James Wan's Aquaman will be in theaters worldwide on Dec. 21, and Shazam, starring Zachary Levi, debuts on April 5, 2019 in the US and UK. Director Todd Phillips' new Joker film is slated for Oct. 4, 2019 and Patty Jenkins' sequel Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

Supergirl/Kara Zor-E already has her own successful TV show on The CW, where she's played by Melissa Benoist. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS, parent company of CNET.) In the upcoming season 4, which premieres Oct. 14., she battles superpowered enemies and deals with her own Russian doppelganger.

In the DC Comics stories, Supergirl (Kara Zor-El) is a teen when she escapes doomed planet Krypton. She teams with Superman and Wonder Woman in various DC Comics animated movies.

Supergirl also gets to fight alongside Superman in The CW live-action TV series. But as there's no information on the upcoming film's plot, there's no telling what hijinks Supergirl could be getting into on the big screen.

There is no official word on when the Supergirl movie for Warner Bros. goes into production or will be released in theaters. Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.