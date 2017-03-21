Super Mario Run bounds on to Android this week

After three months of Apple exclusivity, Super Mario Run is warping to Android. The game will launch on March 23, according to a Nintendo tweet on Friday.

Super Mario Run is an important part of Nintendo's mobile strategy, and one that Nintendo will need to leverage. iPhone and iPad players downloaded the game 40 million times in its first four days. That being said, only 5 percent of players were reported to have paid the $10, £8 or AU$15 to unlock the full version. Bringing the game to Android will expose it to a much wider audience, but we're left to wonder whether Nintendo waited too long after the hype ended to bring these players on board.

Nintendo revealed that version 2.0 will be available for iOS players the same day (the same version is coming to Android). A tweet from the Japanese Mario Run account previewed some characters on the new version, including four different colored Yoshis. It's unknown whether more levels will be added as well.

You can preregister to download Super Mario Run from the Google Play Store. (This has been available since December.)