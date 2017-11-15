Josh Miller, CNET/Illumination Entertainment

Could Mario become as popular a movie character as the Minions from "Despicable Me"?

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported the mustachioed video-game character and his brother Luigi could soon star in an animated movie from Illumination Entertainment, which brought the world the little yellow Minions.

"Mario and Luigi are heading to the big screen in one of the highest-profile licensing deals by a Hollywood studio in years," the Journal reported.

While there's nothing official yet, the paper goes on to note that Illumination Entertainment, home of the Minions, is "close" to an agreement with Nintendo to use the plumber brothers in a film.

The bros aren't strangers to the big screen. Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo starred in the 1993 live-action movie, "Super Mario Bros," which was critically panned. According to Metacritic, Hoskins called the film "the worst thing I ever did."

The Journal also said that Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, who created Mario Bros., is expected to be a producer on the movie.

No date was given for a possible film release.