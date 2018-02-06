Watch the best Super Bowl movie and TV trailers

If Sunday's Super Bowl made you want to forget about football and head for the movies, you're not alone. The big game rolled out some major movie trailers for upcoming blockbuster hits of all genres, from horror to sci-fi to action flicks.

Here's a roundup of some of the cinematic action we saw as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33. (And if the blockbuster commercials are more your speed, here's our roundup of those.)

1. 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Now Playing: Watch this: Han and Chewie take flight in 'Star Wars: Solo' trailer...

Maybe the most-awaited Super Bowl trailer wasn't a trailer at all. The brief look at "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was only a 45-second TV spot, but by Monday morning, "Good Morning America" had rolled out the longer teaser trailer. Alden Ehrenreich can't magically turn into young Harrison Ford, but damn, it's good to see a brand-spanking-new Millennium Falcon.

2. 'The Cloverfield Paradox'

Well, this was a new one: Not only did viewers get a preview of "The Cloverfield Paradox," the third film in the sci-fi giant monster series, they got... the whole movie? Netflix put the whole film on its subscription streaming service after the game after teasing it during the Super Bowl. So far, the reviews aren't exactly winners.

3. 'Skyscraper'

It's "Die Hard"! In a "Skyscraper"! Wait, the original "Die Hard" was also in a skyscraper, so make this "Die Hard with The Rock Instead of Bruce Willis." May not be the world's most original idea, but looks pretty action-packed anyway. Stay away if you have a fear of heights.

4. 'A Quiet Place'

John Krasinski will forever be Jim Halpert from "The Office" to many, but in "A Quiet Place," he faces a menace much worse than anything Dwight Schrute could dream up. In the movie, a family must stay silent to try and avoid a supernatural menace that's attracted to sound. Krasinski stars in the film along with real-life wife Emily Blunt, and he also directed.

5. 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Fans can be forgiven for thinking it's been an infinity since we first started hearing about "Avengers: Infinity War," which won't be out till May in the US. But the Super Bowl TV spot promises the film will be worth the wait, jamming its too-short teaser with action, heroes, and a grim look at creepy villain Thanos.

6. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Everybody walk the dinosaur, because otherwise he's going to creep right into your bedroom with his gnarly claws. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" reminds us once again, as if we had doubts, that tampering in God's domain and bringing back long-dead creatures is a bad, bad idea.

7. 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout'

Tom Cruise has still got it. At 55, the movie star can still play action hero Ethan Hunt, and in "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout," he dangles from a helicopter, climbs sheer cliff faces, escapes on a motorcycle, and smashes bad guys into bathroom mirrors, all set to the hypnotic pounding of that famed "Mission: Impossible" theme song.

8. 'Westworld'

OK, not a movie, but the second-season trailer for HBO's "Westworld" was a major Super Bowl event anyway. The tease doesn't give away a lot of details about the hit show set in a western theme park gone wrong, but the atmosphere and the anticipation are everything here. Go west, young man and woman.

9. 'Red Sparrow'

Jennifer Lawrence's "Red Sparrow" isn't an Avenger, even though her name sounds like one. She's a ballerina turned Russian spy whose job is to seduce and destroy her targets. Yes, it might look a lot like a clone of Marvel's Black Widow finally nabbing her own standalone movie, but we'll give it a shot, because Lawrence has proven herself before.

