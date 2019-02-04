Super Bowl 2019: The Mountain from Game of Thrones destroys the Bud Knight

Screenshot by CNET via Game of Thrones/Twitter

The Bud Knight has met an untimely demise.

Now playing: Watch this: Super Bowl 2019: Game of Thrones Bud Light crossover...

As part of a crossover commercial between HBO and world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Mountain -- one of Game of Thrones most menacing baddies -- has ended the blue, beer mascot after an unfortunate jousting incident. The commercial aired during Sunday's Super Bowl , and can be seen, in full, below:



How does the Bud Knight fit into the Game of Thrones canon? We're not sure. Or does The Mountain fit into the AB InBev Cinematic Universe? We aren't really sure on that, either.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that AB InBev let HBO hijack their promo spot with the crossover, with the brewing company paying for the airtime and HBO going all in on production costs.

Game of Thrones fans might not have to wait long for a full trailer -- many hope that we might get an extended look at the show's final season during the game.

Brace yourselves.