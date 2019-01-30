Super Bowl 2019: 'No Drone Zone' set up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Federal Aviation Administration

If you're headed to the Super Bowl, leave your drone at home.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced temporary flight restrictions for drone owners attending Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The stadium's airspace will be a "No Drone Zone" on Feb. 3 when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams, as well as for three days leading up to the game.

The agency tweeted "get your chips and dip ready. Get your jersey on. Fire up the grill. BUT leave your drone at home."

The temporary flight-restriction zone on game day bars drones from flying within a 30-nautical-mile radius of the stadium up to 17,999 feet in altitude, from 5:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST. The FAA is also restricting drone flights within a 1-nautical-mile radius of the stadium up to 1,000 feet in altitude during the three days before the game.

Violators of the No Drone Zone rule will face civil penalties that exceed $20,000, and possibly criminal charges, according to the FAA's release.

Drone operators probably shouldn't be surprised by the No Drone Zone. The FAA has set up similar flight-restriction zones for previous Super Bowl games.

