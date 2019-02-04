Captain Marvel's Super Bowl 2019 trailer shows the boys how it's done

"Higher. Further. Faster."



Man, that was a trailer and a half.

In upcoming film Captain Marvel, Brie Larson takes flight as Air Force officer Carol Danvers, who's destined to become one of the most important superheroes in Marvel comics.

In a new Captain Marvel movie spot posted by Marvel Studios during Sunday's Super Bowl, we see Larson as the pilot Danvers and then as superhero Captain Marvel.

In the upcoming movie, Captain Marvel will get in the middle of a fight between two alien races -- the Kree and the shape-shifting Skrulls. But how that will tie into her role in Avengers: Endgame is yet to be revealed.

The new trailer also has more footage of Samuel L. Jackson as pre-eyepatch Nick Fury, and Jude Law as Walter Lawson/Mar-Vell.

Read more about plot theories and her comic book background in guide to all things Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel comes out in theaters in the US and UK on March 8 (International Women's Day), and March 7 in Australia.