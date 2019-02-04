Super Bowl 2019: Avengers, Captain Marvel, Us and all the must-see trailers

Marvel Studios

You might tell people you're watching Super Bowl LIII to see the two best teams in the NFL battle it out for football's crowning glory. But we know the real reason you're tuning in -- to see all the trailers.

Never fear: We've compiled all the trailers that aired during the big game (as well as the ones that were leaked before online). No need to pretend you're following the score or trying to stay in touch with the rules!

Avengers: Endgame

Sad Cap in therapy? Sad Thor looking off into the distance? Minimalist dialogue set over vision of post-apocalyptic-looking cities? Oh you'd better believe the next trailer for Avengers: Endgame is here. And it looks like that whole Thanos vanishing (Thanishing?) incident has left some scarred Avengers behind.

Captain Marvel

"Time to show these boys how we do it. Are you ready?" Oh yes, Brie Larson, we are very ready. Marvel has dropped a new trailer for Captain Marvel, showing us the two sides of the badass superhero: as pilot Carol Danvers, giving us Top Gun realness without all the unnecessary volleyball time-wasting, and then as Captain Marvel, literally on fire as she flies through the skies kicking bad guy butt.

Higher, further, faster!

Us



Jordan Peele posted the second trailer for this super creepy looking thriller to Reddit before the big game on Sunday, and it's a doozy. A tranquil vacation disrupted by terrifying doppelgangers, strangers standing on the beach in weird trench coats and, of course, the most terrifying nightmare of all: people running with scissors. This looks like the kind of brilliant mind-bending thriller we got from Peele with Get Out (and we're very excited for a twist).

Hobbs & Shaw

How are you feeling about your fitness goals? Been trying to get swol? Don't worry, The Rock is here to make you feel like all your gym sessions have amounted to nothing! The trailer for Hobbs & Shaw gives us Fast and Furious spin-off action, pairing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason "The Brit" Statham together as frenemies to fight a common goal: Idris Elba. It's exactly the kind of ridiculousness we are here for.

The Handmaid's Tale

It's morning again! What starts out looking like a political campaign ad for Gilead turns into a creepy nightmare. Ahhh Handmaid's Tale, we wouldn't expect any less.

Stay tuned during the rest of the game -- we'll keep adding all the trailers here as they go live!

