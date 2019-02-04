CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Super Bowl 2019 memes: Patriots' Tom Brady's interception scores big

New England Patriots and LA Rams are playing, and the memes are already on the field.

bradyentrance
Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

The Super Bowl is here, and so are the memes. Whether the New England Patriots or the LA Rams pull off the win, social media is already buzzing about the details surrounding the big game in Atlanta, and as the game progresses, we'll update with the latest memes.

One of the earliest events to spark social media buzz came when acclaimed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw his first pass of the game, which was intercepted by Rams linebacker Cory Littleton. 

As you can imagine, non-Patriots fans delighted in seeing superstar Brady humbled, even if only briefly. "(Retweet) if you've thrown less interceptions than Tom Brady," snarked one Twitter user.

But don't get too excited, Rams fans. "The Patriots are 3-1 in Super Bowls in which Tom Brady throws an interception," Sports Illustrated tweeted.

Before the interception, Brady made a notable entrance into the stadium, with sunglasses and headphones firmly in place. Naturally, New England fans loved it, with one Twitter user declaring, "The God of Football has arrived. ...Brady always looking dapper." And another Twitter user compared him to Avengers' supervillain Thanos.

Not everyone was a fan.

Brady's jog out onto the field also stirred a reaction.

Not all the Twitter jokes and memes involved on-screen action. A Bud Light ad set in the world of knights and castles suddenly turned into a Game of Thrones promo.

Bud Light's mascot, the Bud Knight, apparently died an eye-gouging death along the lines of the famed death of Thrones' Oberyn Martell at the hands (thumbs?) of The Mountain. Then came the dragons.

Fans expecting perhaps a real Game of Thrones trailer were as cold as a White Walker about this ad.

This story will be updated as the game progresses.

Super Bowl 2019

Next Article: Best Super Bowl 2019 commercials so far: Harrison Ford, The Dude, the Backstreet Boys and more