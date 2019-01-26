Super Bowl 2019 ads: What we've seen so far

Super Bowl commercials are sometimes remembered far better than the big game itself. Everyone remembers the introduction of Apple's Macintosh computer in 1984 and the Budweiser Whassup? guys. Iconic ads like these start conversations and spark trends nationwide.

What's coming this year, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots on Feb. 3? AdAge has a preview of companies that have bought ad space, including Walt Disney, dating app Bumble and home security system SimpliSafe. Here's what we've seen of the big ads so far. We'll add to this story often as news develops.

Skittles is making a musical

Enlarge Image Skittles

Last year, Skittles candy went off the grid(iron) by playing its big Super Bowl ad for only one person. This year, the brand's showing its ad to a slightly larger, but still very limited audience. Michael C. Hall is starring in a Skittles commercial presented as a Broadway musical, which will really play to a live audience in New York while the game is being played. According to theater magazine Playbill, the show will take a "self-reflective look" at consumerism and brand advertising. Ticket proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Skittles will match the donation.

Mr. Peanut and A-Rod



Retired Yankee Alex Rodriguez goes a bit nutty in a Planters ad where he co-stars with monocle- and top hat-wearing mascot Mr. Peanut. The teaser shows Mr. Peanut tossing nuts at his new buddy, who attempts to catch them in his mouth. A-Rod might need to go back to spring training to practice up on his new skill.

Amazon drafts astronauts Harrison Ford

A set of mysterious teasers hints at Amazon's Beta Testing Program for celebrities. A post Amazon's Alexa blog says the beta program is a top-secret division of Amazon that "employs celebrities to test Alexa-enabled technologies such as sub-aquatic audio waveform resonance, interspecies language translation, and voice-controlled body de-stressors."

Backstreet Boys meet Chance the Rapper

In two short teasers for a Doritos ad, 1990s boy banders The Backstreet Boys seem to be auditioning Chance the Rapper for a role in their band, but he's just not getting that patented Backstreet choreography down.

Christina Applegate and M&Ms

Christina Applegate is trying to get into her car in a parking lot, but someone small seems to keep locking her out. Could it be one of those pesky candies, the M&Ms?

Bublé vs Bubly

Singer Michael Bublé is apparently irritated that the flavored water Bubly almost, but not quite, has copied his name. In this clip, he's caught in a convenience store marking up the cans.

Big Lebowski return

We don't know what this ad is for, or even if it IS an ad, but Jeff Bridges tweeted out a brief video of himself reprising his role as The Dude, the character he played in the 1998 movie, The Big Lebowski. He dropped the Super Bowl date at the end of the video, so we're guessing something will show up on Super Bowl Sunday. You know, to tie the room together.

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

We'll keep adding to this story as we learn more. The Super Bowl airs on Feb. 3 on CBS, CNET's parent company.

