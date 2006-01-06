Sunlight powers streetlights, Wi-Fi access

The Project Starsight technology is being tested as part of a deal between Compliance Technology, a company based in Fife, Scotland, and the Abertay Center for the Environment (ACE) at the University of Abertay in Dundee.

The solar panels provide a free energy source for the streetlight and also for the Wi-Fi or WiMax connection.

"The new photovoltaic technology, which will be showcased in Dundee, will mean that no local community needs to be without reliable, economic street lighting with the added benefit of Wi-Fi technology outside their front doors," Calum McRae, head of Compliance Technology Scotland, said in a statement.

ACE director Mary Cowie added in a statement: "The pilot scheme will involve not only ACE but students from the University of Abertay who will be able to play a hands-on role in shaping the technology of tomorrow."

Steve Ranger of Silicon.com reported from London.