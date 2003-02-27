Sun looks outside for new energy

roundup



Meet the man behind Sun's N1 strategy

Mark Tolliver, chief strategy officer, Sun Microsystems

news analysis Sun Microsystems tries to make clear at its two-day annual analyst conference that innovation pays--yet much of the company's biggest plans today came from innovation outside Sun.

February 26, 2003



The company expands its supercomputing activities, naming a new executive to consolidate an effort that currently spans the entire company.

February 26, 2003



Taking a page Intel's playbook, Sun Microsystems reveals many of its future chip plans as part of an effort to illustrate why the company continues to push its own processors.

February 25, 2003



At its annual analyst conference, the server company talks up the "Orion" project, an effort to make its software simpler to install, run and pay for.

February 25, 2003



Sun Microsystems plans to release a standalone instant messaging server product within the next few months, the latest sign of booming demand for corporate IM services.

February 25, 2003



Things are tough for Sun Microsystems, but CEO Scott McNealy asks analysts to keep the faith because of new technology such as "throughput computing" and "Orion."

February 24, 2003

previous coverage



The company will outline this week the future of its UltraSparc processors and its data center management initiative.

February 24, 2003



The server maker says it will use the laptop version of Advanced Micro Devices' Athlon XP processor in its upcoming "blade" servers--but it's not turning its back on Intel.

February 24, 2003



The computing systems manufacturer kicks off a campaign to win customers in the education market by offering hardware discounts and a new omnibus software license.

February 24, 2003



The software giant goes on the offensive in the antitrust case brought against it by Sun Microsystems, accusing its bitter rival of "unfair competition."

February 21, 2003



A judge rules that a former employee failed to prove that the company significantly violated employment law.

February 21, 2003