Sun broadens Solaris 9 testing

Sun Microsystems has broadened the test edition of its newest version of the Solaris operating system, Solaris 9, so all customers can try out the new software, the company said Tuesday. Sun began testing in October.

Earlier this month, the Palo Alto, Calif., server seller put a version of Solaris for Intel chips on hold, a move analysts saw as the death knell for the project. Sun and Intel have squabbled over Intel chip support in the past.