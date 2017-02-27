Words you never expect to hear: 'Suicide Squad' wins an Oscar

"Suicide Squad" has mixed reviews on Metacritic, and rates only 26 percent with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. But it also has its fans -- 63 percent of the Rotten Tomatoes audience liked it, and you couldn't get through Halloween without seeing a dozen Harley Quinn costumes.

Still, the 2016 supervillain film was perhaps not the film many moviegoers expected to claim an early Oscar at Sunday night's Academy Awards. The film won best makeup and hairstyling, for the work of Christopher Allen Nelson, Giorgio Gregorini and Alessandro Bertolazzi.

Naturally, Twitter users reacted -- some bringing up the DC-Marvel rivalry, and some specifically calling out how Marvel's "Deadpool" received no Oscar nominations.





But as some admitted, while "Suicide Squad" may not be a best picture contender, its makeup and hair game was pretty on point. So give Harley an extra pot of tea to classily swig in her jail cell, she's earned it.





