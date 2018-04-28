Study finds Google Assistant is smarter than Alexa

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Amazon Echo might sell better than the its biggest smart speaker competitor -- Google Home -- but for the second year in a row, a study found Google's digital assistant is smarter than Amazon's assistant Alexa. Alexa is catching up, though, as it was far and away the most improved from 2017 to 2018.

Smart speakers use digital assistants to answer your questions and respond to a variety of other voice commands. A digital marketing company called Stone Temple released the results for their 2018 smart speaker quiz this week. They did a similar test last year in which they ask digital assistants roughly 5,000 questions to see which assistants answer the most correctly.

The company asked the same set of questions to Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana, and Google Assistant. For the first time this year, Stone Temple asked the questions separately to Google Assistant on the company's Google Home smart speaker, and a Google Assistant equipped smartphone.

Stone Temple

The study found that Google Assistant attempts the most responses, and gets the most attempted responses correct. Strangely, Google Assistant performed even better on a phone than on a smart speaker. Surprisingly, Microsoft's Cortana took second place, with Alexa trailing both and Siri lagging far behind the rest.

Alexa doubled the number of questions it was able to answer from 2017 and Microsoft's assistant improved as well, with Google holding relatively steady at the top while its competition catches up.

Stone Temple

Note that of attempted responses, all smart speakers get over 80% of their responses correct, and the study goes on to note that most incorrect responses aren't outright wrong, just incomplete. You can see the rest of the results from the study here.

Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.