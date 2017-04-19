Students can now pick up Spotify Premium for half price

Enlarge Image Photothek via Getty Images

Today music streaming service Spotify has announced the launch of Spotify Premium for Students in Australia (and 33 other countries, but that's less crucial).

The deal boils down to a half-price subscription for ad-free music streaming and offline listening, meaning you'll only be playing AU$5.99 per month.

Before you get excited and claim to be a "student of the life experience" or something, Spotify has partnered with SheerID to verify that you're an actual student before you can take advantage of the deal. You'll get 12 months at that price, before you'll need to prove your ongoing studenthood to resubscribe.

Spotify Premium for Students was already available in the US, UK and Germany.

Thanks to some stats on listening habits released by Spotify to accompany the new launch, I can now safely pretend to be "with it". So let's all listen to pop jams at 5 p.m. on Saturdays like "One Dance" by Drake and "Closer" by the Chainsmokers. How do you do, fellow kids?

