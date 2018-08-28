I'm going to be honest: When I heard that Sega was developing a new miniature Sega Genesis -- a la Nintendo's NES Classic -- my mind didn't go to Sonic the Hedgehog or Ecco the Dolphin. I immediately started thinking how much fun it'd be to play some Streets of Rage, one of the best side-scrolling beat 'em up series ever made.
So imagine my delight to learn a brand-new Streets of Rage -- Streets of Rage 4 -- is now in development. Publisher DotEmu announced the game earlier today, and you can watch its first trailer above. It's got a new anime-like style with hand-drawn visuals, but it's unmistakably Streets of Rage. Here's how DotEmu describes the game:
Featuring hand-drawn visuals from the team behind 2017's gorgeous Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap remake, Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the classic trilogy's gameplay with new mechanics, a fresh story and a gauntlet of dangerous stages with a serious crime problem. Streets of Rage 4 recalls classic gameplay but it stands as an entirely original arcade-style romp thanks to the expertise of Guard Crush Games and Dotemu.
Whether players gang up with a friend or clean up the city solo, Streets of Rage 4 is a skull-bashing, chicken-chomping delight all set to a thumping soundtrack sure to get your blood pumping.
So: Yes, there's still co-op. Chicken will still be eaten. Blaze and Axel (now sporting a serious beard) are back. But we don't yet know whether we'll be able to play as an exceptionally punchy kangaroo.
No release date yet, either.
Discuss: Streets of Rage 4: The Sega Genesis classic returns, 24 years later
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.