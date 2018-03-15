Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

Last year, I played Super Mario in AR on a Hololens. The maker of that game, Abhishek Singh, told me he would be focusing on mobile games and ARKit in the future. Now he has another AR gaming idea he's brewed up: Street Fighter II in AR, using ARKit on an iPhone, so you can literally fight in the street. And it looks... awesome.

Apple's growing selection of ARKit games has lots of options. There's no actual Street Fighter game, though, and not that many arcade fighting games at all.

His YouTube video shows him playing the game in city streets, on tables and in parking lots. And yes, there's even a car-demolishing bonus round. You can't download it, and it isn't an official app -- but maybe it should be.

Singh's made a number of other AR projects and experiments, including reenacting a scene from "The Ring."

As this year's annual Game Developers Conference approaches and more conversations turn to AR, developers are bound to continue imagining more augmented features to throw into mobile games. Even more so, now that Google has launched ARCore. Capcom might as well just enact this mode in all its future titles: actual streets as backgrounds are a lot more entertaining than digital ones.