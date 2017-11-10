Stream your favorite Hulu shows on the Nintendo Switch

Hulu

Hulu subscribers are in luck; the streaming service is expanding to the Nintendo Switch later today. It will be the first such service to work on the Nintendo console, according to Hulu's official press release.

Hulu says TV and movie viewing is easy to configure on the Nintendo Switch. Just power up your Switch, download Hulu from Nintendo's eShop and you're on your way. All Hulu subscription levels should work, too. Watch reruns of "Bob's Burgers" with the $8 per month on-demand service or tune in to ESPN live with a $40 per month Hulu with Live TV plan.

In addition to the Nintendo Switch, Hulu already works on the Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Here's the complete list of devices you can use to watch Hulu.