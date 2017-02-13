Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to celebrate Prince's music becoming available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Amazon Unlimited.

Most recently, The Purple One's music was only available to stream a la carte on Tidal, a streaming service owned by Jay Z, however now it's available on all streaming platforms.

The announcement follows a tribute performance at the 59th annual Grammy Awards. Rumors about Prince's music becoming available on streaming services other than Tidal have been circulating for a few weeks, and now it's official.

Go forth and get your funk on with your streaming service of choice. The services have made plenty of playlists featuring Prince's well-known hits.