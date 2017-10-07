HEADLINE:

Netflix's next season of "Stranger Things" will tackle monsters, the Upside Down aftermath and more in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana.

But in this video clip posted on Thursday, originally included in the "Stranger Things" mobile game, we see Will with his buddies Dustin, Lucas and Mike trick or treating around the neighborhood on Halloween.

It's the '80s, so of course the boys are dressed as Ghostbusters.

Sadly, not everyone gets the pop culture reference and a neighbor compliments them on their exterminator costumes instead.

The bulk of the video shows our heroes debating the merits of the Three Musketeers chocolate bar as the runt of Halloween treats.

Who knew the chocolate would send our favorite lads into an angry tirade?

"It's just nougat!" Will yells.

We also get a glimpse at a new character called Max, played by Sadie Sink, who is dressed as the crazed killer Michael Myers from the classic horror film "Halloween."

"Stranger Things" returns to Netflix on Oct. 27.