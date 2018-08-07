Stranger Things stars drop hints about season 3 love and death

Netflix

We Stranger Things fans still have a long wait before our favorite Netflix show returns. Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content, recently confirmed the show won't return until the middle of 2019. So until then, any little plot tidbits are to be treasured like tasty little Eggos.

Two of them, however brief, trickled out over the last few days.

On Sunday, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, confirmed the show's setting, and dropped a hint that will please fans of his relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

"I don't know much about it because we get the scripts as we go along," Wolfhard told Us Weekly. "But yeah, it's set in 1985, in the summer. It's the summer of love -- that's all I can say, really."

Wolfhard, just 15, wasn't alive for either 1985 or the real Summer of Love in 1967, but his quote would seem to be hinting that Mike and Eleven's romance stays lively, at least for a while. The two memorably smooched at the school dance in the season two finale, and it appears their romance will hold together at least for a little while. (Although TV watchers know that the course of true love never did run smooth, especially when there are demogorgons and creepy government experiments around.)

David Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper, teased to TV Guide earlier this summer that his character might be maturing when it comes to romance. Harbour said that his character will "take more risks with these new languages of intimacy and vulnerability," and also that, unsurprisingly, he's "going to flail and be horrible at it."

But over the weekend at Tampa Bay Comic-Con, Harbour discussed not love, but his character's potential death. No worries, it's unlikely to happen any time soon -- he's too vital a character. But when a fan asked how Harbour would like to see Hopper bite the dust, he had a ready answer.

"I would like to take a bullet for Eleven," he said. And when fans cheered the selfless response, he replied, "Now you're all happy about me dying!"

Stranger Things will return with its third season sometime in 2019.