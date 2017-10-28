'Stranger Things' sounds: All the music from season 2

Netflix

The '80s are officially back. And so is the decade's music. Netflix released the second season of "Stranger Things" Friday, and watching it brings you back to the era of "Terminator," "Ghostbusters," VHS tapes, the Cold War and teased hair.

Jonathan asks his younger brother Will who he'd rather be friends with: David Bowie or Kenny Rogers. But don't get any ideas, this season you'll be listening to the latter.

With "This Is Radio Clash" and "Should I Stay or Should I Go," The Clash makes a comeback after last year. That's Jonathan's sound. But there's also an investigative journalist with a soft spot for Billie Holiday. A mean stepbrother who's quite an enthusiast of the heavy metal sound of Metallica and Ratt. Joyce's new boyfriend, who looks like a goonie/hobbit, loves the definitely-too-sweet "Islands In The Stream" (we warned you there was going to be Kenny Rogers).

Steve drives to the rhythm of "Hammer to Fall (Headbanger's Mix)" by Queen. And we learn that Nancy and Mike's mom's idea of the perfect evening involves a hot bath reading the romantic novel "Heart of Thunder" while listening to Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were" and Donna Summer's "I Do Believe I Fell (I Fell in Love)".

Then there's Eleven. Not only does she dress like "some kind of MTV punk," as Hopper puts it, this season she runs away with Bon Jovi's "Runaway" and The Runaways' "Dead End Justice." If you're not quite sure of which character best suits your tastes, you can actually check Spotify to discover your match.

The season is a little bit uneven in its musicality. The first and the last episodes are among the best, while others, like the third one, are a bit meager on melodious offerings. And while it's difficult not to hum to the tune of DEVO's "Whip It" or the "Ghostbusters" theme song, you can't beat a season-ending with Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" and The Police's "Every Breath You Take."

Maybe next season we'll get to listen to Bowie.

Here's our Spotify playlist with most of the songs played during the nine episodes of "Stranger Things 2."

You can also listen to the themes from the original soundtrack composed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. They go very well with that '80s sound that we love.

