Stranger Things season 3 is delayed, but will be 'worth the wait'

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

We most likely won't see a third season of Stranger Things until the middle of 2019, which sort of sucks, but if you ask Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content, it'll be "worth the wait".

Holland confirmed the long-suspected delay at the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday.



According to her, show creators the Duffer Brothers are keenly aware of the stakes and want to deliver.

"They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year," she said. "And so, they really want to take the time to get it right. I think it's gonna be a fantastic season."

The first two seasons of Stranger Things were a huge success for Netflix, both in terms of audience and cultural cache. It's been critically acclaimed also, finely walking the line between homage and an "actually quite good its own terms really" television show. It makes sense to take time and get season 3 right.