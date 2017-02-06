Stormy new evil looms in 'Stranger Things 2' trailer

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Get ready for brand new creepy moments in "Stranger Things 2," arriving on Netflix this Halloween.

The new trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl Sunday, shows not only characters looking very afraid, but what appears to be an enormous monster invading during a storm. Plus, is that Wil being tested by a bunch of scientists?

"Stranger Things 2" takes place in 1984, a year after the events of season 1. This means that fans will get even more pop culture references from movies that debuted that year including "Gremlins," "Red Dawn," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Terminator."

On Friday, Entertainment Weekly released the first new photo from season 2. In it, three of the main characters -- Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) -- are wearing "Ghostbusters" costumes for Halloween, but fingers crossed the new season includes upset spirits.

After all, Executive Producer Shawn Levy (Arrival) did tell EW that "the Demogorgon was destroyed but evil wasn't."

"Stranger Things 2" also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Paul Reiser, Sean Astin, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp.

