TV and Movies

Stranger Things fans with Google Home can walkie-talkie Dustin

A new game uses your Google speaker to help guide the Stranger Things gang around Hawkins.

2gang

Friends Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas from Netflix's Stranger Things, Season 2.

 Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

"OK Google, talk to Dustin from Stranger Things."

Go ahead, try it. I'll wait.

Don't have a Google Home nearby? Here's what you're missing:

Don't want to watch a video? OK fine. I'll tell you in words. Google has a new game for owners of its Google Home and Google Home Mini speakers based on the Netflix show Stranger Things, which debuted Season 2 last night. 

The game lets you talk to one of the characters, Dustin, by simulating a walkie talkie. "Then, you'll provide crucial direction to the show's characters as they tackle adventures from Season 2," says Google in a blog post.

The post also reminds everyone that the show is available for the asking if you have a Home and a Chromecast connected to your TV. Just say "OK Google, play Stranger Things on Netflix."

