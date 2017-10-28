Stranger Things fans with Google Home can walkie-talkie Dustin

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

"OK Google, talk to Dustin from Stranger Things."

Go ahead, try it. I'll wait.

Don't have a Google Home nearby? Here's what you're missing:

Don't want to watch a video? OK fine. I'll tell you in words. Google has a new game for owners of its Google Home and Google Home Mini speakers based on the Netflix show Stranger Things, which debuted Season 2 last night.

The game lets you talk to one of the characters, Dustin, by simulating a walkie talkie. "Then, you'll provide crucial direction to the show's characters as they tackle adventures from Season 2," says Google in a blog post.

The post also reminds everyone that the show is available for the asking if you have a Home and a Chromecast connected to your TV. Just say "OK Google, play Stranger Things on Netflix."