Hawkins, Ind., the hometown of "Stranger Things," is full of speculation and unknowns. But it's good to know that at least one rumor isn't true.

On Tuesday, Moviefone.com reported that Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the Netflix hit, would likely stop being as actively involved with the show after its next season. The report said the Duffers would likely turn to other film projects, though they'd still contribute in smaller ways to the show.

Other media outlets were quick to debunk the report. Later on, Netflix officially weighed in to say the Duffers would be keeping it Strange.

Don't drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false. pic.twitter.com/x4kbL9990e — Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2018

Some fans hadn't even heard the rumor, but seemed relieved to know the founding fathers weren't bailing on the show.

YEYY 😻 (I've never heard this rumor but) YAHH 😻❣❣😍😋😋😋✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/syLIqxOP5P — Javiera ❣ (@JaviviDc) February 20, 2018

And many found a silver lining in the Netflix tweet, assuming that Netflix was all-but confirming a fourth season of the show.

so... there’s gonna be a season 4? — 𝖘𝖞𝖉 (@sydneyparrilla) February 20, 2018

I'm choking ! There gonna be 4 seasons ?!?! — MILLS IS MY QUEEN💘 (@MillieBBGermany) February 20, 2018

With that settled, fans can add the info to what little we know about the upcoming third season of the 1980s-set horror-mystery series. The third season will consist of eight episodes, one less than the second season, likely won't air until 2019, and will take place in 1985, a year after the last season. Filming will begin in April.