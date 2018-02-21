Hawkins, Ind., the hometown of "Stranger Things," is full of speculation and unknowns. But it's good to know that at least one rumor isn't true.
On Tuesday, Moviefone.com reported that Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the Netflix hit, would likely stop being as actively involved with the show after its next season. The report said the Duffers would likely turn to other film projects, though they'd still contribute in smaller ways to the show.
Other media outlets were quick to debunk the report. Later on, Netflix officially weighed in to say the Duffers would be keeping it Strange.
Some fans hadn't even heard the rumor, but seemed relieved to know the founding fathers weren't bailing on the show.
And many found a silver lining in the Netflix tweet, assuming that Netflix was all-but confirming a fourth season of the show.
With that settled, fans can add the info to what little we know about the upcoming third season of the 1980s-set horror-mystery series. The third season will consist of eight episodes, one less than the second season, likely won't air until 2019, and will take place in 1985, a year after the last season. Filming will begin in April.
