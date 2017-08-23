Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Beloved Netflix hit "Stranger Things" has more seasons on the way, according to a Vulture interview with creators Matt and Ross Duffer. Previously, we were only sure there would be a season 2, but the Duffers revealed a little more of their vision for the show.

We already know season 2 will focus more on Will, the boy who spent most of the first season stuck in the show's spooky alternate dimension, the Upside Down. In the interview, the Duffers said there would definitely be a season 3 and probably another to follow that.

After four seasons, the actors that play the tight knit group of friends on the show would be just about ready to graduate high school.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," said Ross.

"We just have to keep adjusting the story," said Matt. "Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year."

The second season of "Stranger Things" begins Oct. 27.