Sketches of suspects often come out a little suspect themselves.
On Tuesday, adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on the ABC talk show The View with attorney Michael Avenatti. The pair released a sketch of a man they say threatened Daniels in 2011 and offered a $100,000 reward for information that reveals who he is.
According to CBS, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, thinks the threat was prompted by her alleged affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels is suing Trump to get out of a nondisclosure agreement regarding that relationship.
A professional artist drew the sketch based on Daniels' memory, but as with so many sketches that are drawn from description only -- this one, ahem -- the internet decided it could be almost anyone.
Mark Hamill quickly saw a resemblance. But the Star Wars star noted he wasn't the droid Daniels and her lawyer were looking for.
Other comparisons included New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady:
Actor Willem Dafoe:
Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House Communications Director for 10 days in 2017:
Superman actor Henry Cavill:
Game of Thrones character Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau:
Rocker Jon Bon Jovi:
Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and the Winchester brothers from Supernatural:
Gary the puppet from Team America: World Police:
And Lord Farquaad from the Shrek movies:
Like Hamill, Kato Kaelin was quick to deny it looked like him:
There's an email address (idthethug@gmail.com) that's been set up to receive tips that might help identify the man, and be thankful it isn't your job to go through them.
