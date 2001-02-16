Storage Access opens third site

Storage Access, a storage service provider based in Boca Raton, Fla., has opened its third data center. The new facility in Miami will offer more than 20 terabytes of storage space for companies that pay Storage Access to manage their data. The facility will offer hardware supporting two prevailing storage system designs: machines that use ordinary networks and machines that use special-purpose storage networks.
