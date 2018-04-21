Stop and look at these Dolce & Gabbana-designed appliances

Smeg

Smeg, an Italian appliance manufacturer known for vivid colors and retro design, will release an expanded line of large and small appliances designed by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, the companies announced this week.

The collection of appliances is called Sicily is My Love, and is full of bright prints that reference classic Sicilian puppet theater and traditional Italian pottery, according to a statement from Smeg. Products in this expanded collection include the Victoria range and hood, the FAB28 refrigerator, a hand blender, toaster and coffee maker.

Sicily is My Love began in 2017 as a collaboration between Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana that resulted in 100 hand-painted refrigerators and eventually expanded to small appliances. The new Sicily is My Love products won't be available for you to buy until next year, and the companies haven't set a price. But they're likely to be expensive: an electric kettle and two-slice toaster from the line cost $600 each on Williams Sonoma's website.

Smeg appliances are indeed beautiful, and the company's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana is no exception. But I have my hesitations about how well these gorgeous products will perform. The $3,200 SMEG C30GGRU gas range we reviewed in 2016 was a looker, but it performed poorly in our cooking tests. I'll keep my fingers crossed that the new Sicily is My Love appliances will have the brawn to match their beauty.