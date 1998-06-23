Stocks, deals drive IPO fever

update

The online guide files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of up to $50 million in common stock.

Disney flat despite Net efforts

update The magic of the Internet hasn't rubbed off on the entertainment giant's stock--at least not yet.

Speculation drives Net stocks

Most Internet issues soar again on the ongoing buzz over imminent alliances with media firms or telcos.

Privacy order for GeoCities

In SEC documents, the online community agrees to a consent order to avoid possible action by the Federal Trade Commission over privacy issues.

PointCast files for IPO

The "push" pioneer becomes the latest Internet company to jump on the IPO bandwagon.