Stocks, deals drive IPO fever

Amid dizzying deals and a run-up in Internet stocks, Net companies are jumping on the IPO train. The latest to join the pack: local guide CitySearch. This comes despite cutthroat competition and continued losses for the IPO candidates.
CitySearch files to go public
update The online guide files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of up to $50 million in common stock.
