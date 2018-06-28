CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Still craving more Westworld? Stream music from season 2

Bring yourself back online with music from the show.

westworld-s2e9-teddy-dolores

You can now stream music from Westworld Season 2.

 John P. Johnson/HBO

Westworld's second season might have ended on Sunday, but if you're already missing Dolores, Bernard and the opening salvo of the artificial intelligence revolution, there's a way you can dive back in.

The soundtrack for season 2 is available, as of Monday, at places like Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music. Season 1 was already available. 

It features not only original music from the show by composer Ramin Djawadi, but his distinctive covers of songs like "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes, "Heart-Shaped Box" by Nirvana, and of course, "Paint it, Black" by The Rolling Stones

Next Article: You can now download Apple's iOS 12 public beta. Bring on the Memoji