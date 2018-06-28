Still craving more Westworld? Stream music from season 2

John P. Johnson/HBO

Westworld's second season might have ended on Sunday, but if you're already missing Dolores, Bernard and the opening salvo of the artificial intelligence revolution, there's a way you can dive back in.

The soundtrack for season 2 is available, as of Monday, at places like Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music. Season 1 was already available.

It features not only original music from the show by composer Ramin Djawadi, but his distinctive covers of songs like "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes, "Heart-Shaped Box" by Nirvana, and of course, "Paint it, Black" by The Rolling Stones.