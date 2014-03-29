Stick an Aromafork in traditional cuisine

Molecule-R

The saying is, "You are what you eat." It does not say, "You are what you smell." There are probably a thousand reasons why that saying never caught on, none of which we will get into here. However, for those not so suspicious of olfactory abilities, there is a much sweeter smell. And it tastes good, too.

The Aromafork is the latest brainchild of the molecular gastronomy company, Molecule-R. Conceived as a way to marry food and scents, the upcoming gadget understands how one sense influences the other. "We eat with our eyes first," is another saying, but this time there is competition -- and confusion.

The fork releases aroma via special diffusing papers that are treated with liquid scents before serving. With no connection to what actually gets put on the fork, smell and taste combinations are entirely up to the eater. Chocolate fish? Go for it. Banana steak? Yours to savor. Everything and chicken? Yup, finally the theory that everything tastes like chicken can be put to the test.

In all, there will be 21 aromas included in the Aroma R-Evolution package, along with four scent-inducing forks. The new culinary accessory is scheduled for release in June for $58.95. After that, eating may never be quite the same again -- or at least as familiar.

Via Fast Company.



