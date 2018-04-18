Fresh from squeezing Batman and other DC comics cameos into Ready Player One, Steven Spielberg is now taking on the real thing. The legendary director is set to make a movie based on DC's fighter ace Blackhawk.

Like DC's smash hit Wonder Woman, and Spielberg's Indiana Jones movies, Blackhawk is a retro wartime story, this time about a squadron of aerial adventurers battling Nazis and supervillains in World War II. Blackhawk was created in 1941 by Bob Powell, Chuck Cuidera and comic book legend Will Eisner.

Welcome to the family, Steven Spielberg! The iconic director will enter the world of DC with BLACKHAWK. Learn more about the upcoming film here: https://t.co/B980tgkm6d pic.twitter.com/KDd0rxzyVh — DC (@DCComics) April 17, 2018

Spielberg will produce and possibly direct the film from a script by regular collaborator David Koepp. The Nazi-smashing movie will be produced by Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros.

No date has been revealed yet, with the 71-year-old Spielberg having to fit Blackhawk around planned projects The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, a remake of West Side Story and a fifth Indiana Jones movie.

According to Box Office Mojo, the success of Ready Player One makes Spielberg the first director to rake in more than $10 billion dollars at the box office across his entire career.