Steve Wozniak quits Facebook amid data concerns, says report

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images for Discovery

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has quit Facebook, according to a USA Today report.

"Users provide every detail of their life to Facebook and ... Facebook makes a lot of advertising money off this," Wozniak told USA Today by email. "The profits are all based on the user's info, but the users get none of the profits back."

Wozniak's decision comes after data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica reportedly accessed and misused up to 87 million Facebook profiles. Facebook has since banned Cambridge Analytica and at least two other firms -- CubeYou and AggregateIQ.

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.