How Steve Jobs' life became an opera. Really

Ken Howard/Santa Fe Opera

Steve Jobs gave the world the Mac, the iPod, the iPhone and Pixar. And starting Wednesday July 26, he will be giving the audience at New Mexico's Santa Fe Opera some high C notes in "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs".

The new opera is the 15th world premiere by Santa Fe Opera and focuses on Jobs' internal struggles throughout his life. The opera is presented in a nonlinear fashion with scenes ranging from building computers in his garage with "Woz" and the product launch of "one revolutionary device" to more personal moments like a Buddhist wedding ceremony between Jobs and his wife Laurene.

"In fact, Jobs' search for inner peace is the story of the opera – which, in a sentence, is about a man who learns to be human again," says composer Mason Bates.

Bates uses a combination of orchestra, guitar and electronic instruments for the music. The libretto is by Mark Campbell.

Since his passing in 2011, there have been numerous films, documentaries, and books about Jobs, all of which have met with some kind of controversy or criticism. But opera is quite a different medium and might be able to give insight into a man that only a few people really knew.

"The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" opens at the Santa Fe Opera on July 26. Check out an interview with the composer and librettist below: