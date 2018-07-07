Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-man, dies at 90

Ask the average person on the street who created Spider-man, and most folks would chime in with the name of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's favorite cameo -- but that's only part of the answer. Stan Lee might have been Marvel's idea man, but Steve Ditko was the artist who brought many of those ideas to life.

Today, the New York Police Department announced that the iconic comic book artist and writer passed away late last month at the age of 90.

You shouldn't feel too bad if you failed that trivia test, however - despite being a talent of legend in the comics industry, Ditko made a habit of staying out of the spotlight -- routinely refusing to give interviews. That didn't stop him from having a huge impact on comic fans and readers: if you've ever read a comic, watched a cartoon or seen a movie with characters Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Green Goblin, Gwen Stacy, the Lizard, Captain Atom or Ted Lord (the second Blue Beetle), you know his work. His characters were memorable, and their designs were incredibly iconic.

Ditko continued to work into his later years, too. Ever heard of "The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl?" She's a cult favorite Marvel hero - and one of many modern comic characters Ditko helped bring to life.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ditko continued to write and draw from his Manhattan apartment until his death.