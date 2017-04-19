Steve Ballmer's USAFacts site surfaces government spending

Kimihiro Hoshino/Getty Images

Steve Ballmer has a new project that'll help you uncover just where your tax dollars are going.

The former Microsoft CEO retired in 2014, and shortly after started developing a database to look at revenue and spending across federal, state and local governments, according to an interview with the New York Times.

USAFacts is "a first-of-its-kind platform to help interested citizens learn the facts about government in a comprehensive, nonpartisan way," the site states. In the interview, Ballmer said, "I would like citizens to be able to use this to form intelligent opinions...on common data sets that are believable."

According to the Times, Ballmer has spent more than $10 million between direct funding and grants on the three-year project and is built by a team of researchers in Seattle and the University of Pennsylvania. The site uses only government data to avoid accusations of bias.