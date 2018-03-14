Stephen Hawking tributes pour in: 'Funny, perverse, brilliant'

As news of famed physicist Stephen Hawking's death at age 76 spread Tuesday night, friends and fans of the great scientist were quick to mourn and remember him on social media.

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

Some of the tributes came from famous names in their own right.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

I just heard about Stephen Hawking's passing. He was both a genius and my favorite Simpsons character. We'll miss you, buddy. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 14, 2018

It had to happen, eventually. We were lucky to have him for so long, and I was lucky to be able to work with him. A truly fabulous human being. Stephen Hawking. Funny, perverse, and, of course, brilliant. — errolmorris (@errolmorris) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018

Just sitting here absolutely shattered about Stephen Hawking. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018

Farewell to a brilliant mind.

Thank you for being so generous with your knowledge in the brief time you were with us. #ripstephenhawking pic.twitter.com/nUF5oynQWi — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) March 14, 2018

The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 14, 2018

We lost a great one today. Stephen Hawking will be remembered for his incredible contributions to science – making complex theories and concepts more accessible to the masses. He’ll also be remembered for his spirit and unbounded pursuit to gain a complet…https://t.co/z1du859Gy2 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 14, 2018

Many remarked on Hawking's remarkable brainpower, and many shared memorable quotes from the physicist.

Stephen Hawking has joined Einstein - lets hope both are offering the Old One advice re how to fix this messed-up universe. https://t.co/UITww0hK6Q — Paul Saffo (@psaffo) March 14, 2018

May we all, each and everyone of us, face life and death, with the courage of #StephenHawking pic.twitter.com/TojgPaIFmQ — Lilith (@LilithLiberated) March 14, 2018

May the universe welcome you home with open arms. Thank you, #StephenHawking, for making the sciences cool. pic.twitter.com/peXvbf0XX8 — Digi (@digitelco) March 14, 2018

Today we lost one of the greatest minds the world has even seen. A big black hole is gaping through many hearts after hearing about the passing of #stephenhawking RIP pic.twitter.com/BNYJrTeN5c — Shilla Saebi (@ShillaSaebi) March 14, 2018

"However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. It matters that you don't just give up" RIP Stephen Hawking 💙 #StephenHawking pic.twitter.com/vH3alkKfh0 — ellie (@ellmcintyre) March 14, 2018

While Hawking easily solved intellectual problems, physical challenges proved a tougher opponent. He was diagnosed at just 21 with a form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis known as Lou Gehrig's disease that gradually paralyzed him. He got around via wheelchair and spoke through a computer system operated with his cheek.

Many took inspiration from Hawking's continuing to learn and work despite his physical limitations.

Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with ALS at 21 & given just 2 years to live. Not only did he defy the odds for 52 years, even as his body failed him, his mind soared. I hope his meeting with the Universe was beyond even his wildest imagining. 💜 — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) March 14, 2018

The fact that Stephen Hawking was given 2 years to live with an ALS diagnosis in 1963 and died in 2018 is nothing short of *remarkable* — Josiah Takang (@jtakang22_7) March 14, 2018

I'd like to take a moment to appreciate how Stephen Hawking never let ALS slow him down and he still continued to inspire countless amounts of people with his hard work. All done with a smile at the end of the day.



This man is legendary. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/fFIucN9HrE — Ｒｅｅｆｔｉｐ (@Reeftip23) March 14, 2018

Stephen Hawking inspired me before ALS - to keep asking questions, seeking answers, and understanding the cosmic perspective. But since ALS, he saved my life with his example - people diagnosed with ALS can continue to live productive & purposeful lives for decades.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) March 14, 2018

Should be asleep, but lost in tears #StephenHawking... I know I honestly would not be alive and still pursuing dreams were it not for your example...you pulled me out of countless blackholes. I know you are with the stars now. pic.twitter.com/9yooruyhjY — Rachel Miner (@RachelMiner1) March 14, 2018

There was a certain scientific symmetry in Hawking's birth and death dates.

Stephen Hawking was born exactly 500 years after Galileo. He died on Albert Einstein’s Birthday. #GodSpeedStephenHawking #stephenhawking — Antony Mickna (@Micknah22) March 14, 2018

